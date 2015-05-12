Soccer-FIFA looks to ease the fixture burden on players
ZURICH, March 23 FIFA needs to take care of the players when it plans the next international match calendar, the head of a key committee at soccer's governing body told Reuters on Thursday.
May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Tuesday Tuesday, May 12 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Sivasspor 1 Karabukspor 2 Eskisehirspor 2 Kasimpasa 2 Balikesirspor 3 Konyaspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Galatasaray 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 31 22 4 5 56 34 70 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 30 20 6 4 54 26 66 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 30 20 5 5 52 27 65 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 31 14 12 5 44 26 54 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 30 14 8 8 66 43 50 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 30 13 11 6 53 43 50 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 31 12 7 12 50 44 43 8 Konyaspor 31 11 8 12 28 38 41 9 Genclerbirligi 31 10 10 11 44 39 40 10 Eskisehirspor 31 8 12 11 40 46 36 11 Gaziantepspor 30 10 6 14 26 41 36 12 Kasimpasa 31 9 8 14 52 67 35 13 Sivasspor 31 9 7 15 40 46 34 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 8 10 12 36 45 34 15 Rizespor 30 7 7 16 34 51 28 ------------------------- 16 Karabukspor 31 6 7 18 37 55 25 17 Balikesirspor 31 5 8 18 41 63 23 18 Erciyesspor 30 4 10 16 35 54 22 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, May 13 Trabzonspor v Bursaspor (1345) Fenerbahce v Erciyesspor (1645) Gaziantepspor v Rizespor (1645) Thursday, May 14 Akhisar Belediyespor v Besiktas (1645) Saturday, May 16 Balikesirspor v Karabukspor (1300) Sivasspor v Kasimpasa (1600) Galatasaray v Genclerbirligi (1700) Sunday, May 17 Erciyesspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1000) Bursaspor v Gaziantepspor (1200) Eskisehirspor v Trabzonspor (1300) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Fenerbahce (1700) Monday, May 18 Besiktas v Konyaspor (1700) Rizespor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700)
PARIS, March 23 Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has asked France coach Didier Deschamps for an explanation on why he was not selected for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.