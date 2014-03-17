March 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 17
Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0
Sunday, March 16
Eskisehirspor 1 Elazigspor 0
Fenerbahce 2 Erciyesspor 1
Konyaspor 0 Gaziantepspor 1
Sivasspor 0 Trabzonspor 4
Saturday, March 15
Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Antalyaspor 0
Rizespor 2 Besiktas 2
Kasimpasa 1 Genclerbirligi 2
Friday, March 14
Karabukspor 0 Galatasaray 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 24 17 3 4 53 27 54
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 25 13 10 2 47 21 49
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 25 13 8 4 42 24 47
4 Trabzonspor 24 10 7 7 36 29 37
-------------------------
5 Eskisehirspor 25 10 6 9 28 25 36
-------------------------
6 Sivasspor 25 11 3 11 42 43 36
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 10 6 9 33 36 36
8 Kasimpasa 25 9 8 8 39 32 35
9 Karabukspor 25 9 8 8 25 25 35
10 Gaziantepspor 25 10 5 10 30 40 35
11 Bursaspor 25 9 7 9 27 32 34
12 Genclerbirligi 25 9 4 12 29 33 31
13 Konyaspor 25 8 4 13 33 36 28
14 Elazigspor 25 8 3 14 32 48 27
15 Antalyaspor 25 5 11 9 27 30 26
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 25 6 8 11 30 36 26
17 Erciyesspor 25 7 4 14 26 38 25
18 Kayserispor 25 4 7 14 18 42 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation