Oct 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 27
Galatasaray 3 Kayserispor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Sivasspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Friday, October 26
Elazigspor 1 Eskisehirspor 1
Kasimpasa 1 Besiktas 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 9 5 3 1 22 12 18
-------------------------
2 Antalyaspor 8 5 0 3 14 10 15
-------------------------
3 Orduspor 8 3 5 0 12 7 14
4 Eskisehirspor 9 4 2 3 17 13 14
5 Genclerbirligi 8 3 4 1 16 10 13
-------------------------
6 Fenerbahce 8 3 4 1 10 5 13
-------------------------
7 Kasimpasa 9 4 1 4 14 10 13
8 Trabzonspor 8 3 4 1 7 4 13
9 Besiktas 9 3 3 3 16 13 12
10 Sivasspor 9 3 3 3 11 12 12
11 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 9 3 2 4 8 8 11
12 Bursaspor 8 2 4 2 12 10 10
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 9 2 4 3 5 12 10
14 Mersin Idmanyurdu 9 1 5 3 12 14 8
15 Gaziantepspor 8 2 2 4 5 11 8
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 8 2 2 4 10 17 8
17 Kayserispor 9 2 1 6 8 19 7
18 Elazigspor 9 0 5 4 5 17 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 28
Karabukspor v Genclerbirligi (1400)
Gaziantepspor v Orduspor (1700)
Trabzonspor v Bursaspor (1700)
Monday, October 29
Fenerbahce v Antalyaspor (1800)