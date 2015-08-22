Aug 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 22
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Besiktas 1 Trabzonspor 2
Kayserispor 1 Konyaspor 1
Friday, August 21
Kasimpasa 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Kasimpasa 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
2 Trabzonspor 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
3 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
4 Besiktas 2 1 0 1 6 4 3
5 Fenerbahce 1 1 0 0 2 0 3
6 Antalyaspor 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
6 Rizespor 1 1 0 0 3 2 3
8 Kayserispor 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
8 Konyaspor 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 Galatasaray 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
10 Sivasspor 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
12 Osmanlispor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
13 Genclerbirligi 1 0 0 1 2 3 0
14 Bursaspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
15 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
16 Eskisehirspor 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
17 Gaziantepspor 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 0 0 2 2 7 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 23
Bursaspor v Gaziantepspor (1630)
Eskisehirspor v Sivasspor (1630)
Antalyaspor v Genclerbirligi (1845)
Rizespor v Fenerbahce (1845)
Monday, August 24
Galatasaray v Osmanlispor (1845)