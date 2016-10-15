Oct 15 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 15
Adanaspor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 2
Genclerbirligi 0 Galatasaray 1
Kasimpasa 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Kayserispor 0 Besiktas 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 7 5 2 0 15 6 17
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 7 5 2 0 13 5 17
-------------------------
3 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 5 1 0 14 3 16
4 Kardemir Karabuekspor 7 4 0 3 13 9 12
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 6 4 0 2 9 7 12
-------------------------
6 Osmanlispor 6 2 4 0 8 5 10
7 Genclerbirligi 7 2 4 1 7 4 10
8 Konyaspor 6 2 3 1 8 6 9
9 Fenerbahce 6 2 2 2 11 8 8
10 Gaziantepspor 7 2 2 3 5 7 8
11 Alanyaspor 6 2 1 3 8 13 7
12 Trabzonspor 6 2 0 4 3 10 6
13 Adanaspor 7 1 2 4 6 9 5
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 1 2 3 3 6 5
15 Kayserispor 7 1 2 4 8 14 5
-------------------------
16 Kasimpasa 7 1 2 4 6 13 5
17 Rizespor 6 1 1 4 3 9 4
18 Antalyaspor 6 0 2 4 5 11 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Bursaspor v Osmanlispor (1030)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Konyaspor (1030)
Fenerbahce v Alanyaspor (1300)
Trabzonspor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)
Monday, October 17
Antalyaspor v Rizespor (1600)