Feb 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 20
Trabzonspor 0 Alanyaspor 0
Sunday, February 19
Adanaspor 1 Osmanlispor 5
Besiktas 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Fenerbahce 0 Kasimpasa 0
Genclerbirligi 2 Konyaspor 0
Saturday, February 18
Antalyaspor 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Rizespor 1 Galatasaray 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Friday, February 17
Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 21 14 5 2 43 18 47
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 21 12 7 2 37 16 43
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 21 12 4 5 40 21 40
4 Fenerbahce 21 10 7 4 39 19 37
-------------------------
5 Antalyaspor 21 10 5 6 25 23 35
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 21 9 4 8 20 21 31
7 Osmanlispor 21 7 9 5 28 23 30
8 Konyaspor 21 7 7 7 24 26 28
9 Bursaspor 21 8 4 9 22 24 28
10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 21 8 3 10 24 29 27
11 Genclerbirligi 20 6 8 6 19 19 26
12 Kasimpasa 21 7 4 10 25 29 25
13 Akhisar Belediyespor 21 6 6 9 13 27 24
14 Alanyaspor 21 6 4 11 29 40 22
15 Kayserispor 21 6 4 11 22 33 22
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 21 5 5 11 21 33 20
17 Adanaspor 21 4 5 12 20 32 17
18 Gaziantepspor 20 4 3 13 16 34 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation