March 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Gaziantepspor 1 Ankaragucu 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Karabukspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 32 21 8 3 63 24 71
2 Fenerbahce 32 19 7 6 58 33 64
3 Trabzonspor 32 15 9 8 59 38 54
4 Besiktas 32 15 9 8 49 37 54
-------------------------
5 Sivasspor 32 12 11 9 55 52 47
6 Bursaspor 32 12 10 10 41 32 46
7 Genclerbirligi 32 12 10 10 46 47 46
8 Eskisehirspor 32 13 7 12 38 39 46
-------------------------
9 Gaziantepspor 33 12 9 12 37 33 45
10 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 32 12 8 12 46 49 44
11 Karabukspor 33 13 4 16 43 55 43
12 Mersin Idmanyurdu 33 12 6 15 34 43 42
13 Orduspor 32 10 11 11 28 32 41
14 Kayserispor 32 12 4 16 35 37 40
15 Antalyaspor 32 10 9 13 31 37 39
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 32 8 9 15 34 45 33
R17 Manisaspor 32 8 8 16 31 45 32
R18 Ankaragucu 33 2 5 26 22 72 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 31
Genclerbirligi v Manisaspor (1230)
Kayserispor v Eskisehirspor (1230)
Sivasspor v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1230)
Galatasaray v Orduspor (1600)
Sunday, April 1
Antalyaspor v Bursaspor (1200)
Besiktas v Samsunspor (1200)
Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1600)