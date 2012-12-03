Dec 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 3
Genclerbirligi 0 Trabzonspor 4
Sunday, December 2
Antalyaspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2 Sivasspor 0
Eskisehirspor 2 Kasimpasa 2
Kayserispor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Saturday, December 1
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Bursaspor 2
Karabukspor 0 Elazigspor 1
Orduspor 1 Besiktas 2
Friday, November 30
Galatasaray 1 Gaziantepspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 14 7 5 2 29 18 26
-------------------------
2 Antalyaspor 14 8 2 4 25 19 26
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 14 7 4 3 32 21 25
4 Fenerbahce 14 6 6 2 21 13 24
5 Eskisehirspor 14 6 4 4 27 17 22
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 14 6 4 4 22 15 22
-------------------------
7 Trabzonspor 14 6 4 4 17 12 22
8 Bursaspor 14 4 7 3 23 18 19
9 Sivasspor 14 5 4 5 17 19 19
10 Orduspor 14 4 6 4 18 17 18
11 Genclerbirligi 14 4 6 4 22 23 18
12 Gaziantepspor 14 4 4 6 14 21 16
13 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 14 4 3 7 14 17 15
14 Kayserispor 14 4 3 7 19 25 15
15 Karabukspor 14 4 3 7 17 25 15
-------------------------
16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 14 2 6 6 15 23 12
17 Elazigspor 14 2 6 6 9 24 12
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 2 5 7 10 24 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation