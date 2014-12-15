Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, December 15
Trabzonspor 3 Rizespor 2
Sunday, December 14
Gaziantepspor 0 Besiktas 1
Karabukspor 3 Bursaspor 2
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Erciyesspor 1
Saturday, December 13
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Genclerbirligi 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Balikesirspor 0
Kasimpasa 1 Eskisehirspor 0
Konyaspor 0 Galatasaray 5
Friday, December 12
Fenerbahce 4 Sivasspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 13 9 2 2 20 11 29
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 13 9 1 3 20 15 28
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 13 8 3 2 21 13 27
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 13 5 6 2 15 5 21
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 13 5 6 2 23 19 21
-------------------------
6 Mersin Idmanyurdu 13 6 3 4 19 15 21
7 Bursaspor 13 5 4 4 23 14 19
8 Kasimpasa 13 5 4 4 20 21 19
9 Genclerbirligi 13 4 5 4 17 16 17
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 13 4 5 4 15 16 17
11 Konyaspor 13 4 4 5 12 15 16
12 Gaziantepspor 13 4 3 6 13 18 15
13 Erciyesspor 13 2 8 3 17 15 14
14 Karabukspor 13 4 2 7 18 18 14
15 Eskisehirspor 13 2 6 5 15 20 12
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 13 2 4 7 13 22 10
17 Rizespor 13 2 4 7 12 22 10
18 Balikesirspor 13 1 2 10 10 28 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation