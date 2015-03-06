March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, March 6 Kasimpasa 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 22 16 3 3 41 25 51 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 22 15 3 4 36 22 48 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 22 14 5 3 37 17 47 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 22 10 8 4 30 15 38 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 22 10 7 5 44 29 37 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 22 9 10 3 41 35 37 7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 22 9 5 8 38 29 32 8 Kasimpasa 23 7 8 8 35 41 29 9 Gaziantepspor 22 8 3 11 21 32 27 10 Genclerbirligi 22 6 8 8 27 27 26 11 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 6 8 9 26 37 26 12 Sivasspor 22 6 6 10 24 31 24 13 Konyaspor 22 6 6 10 19 31 24 14 Eskisehirspor 22 5 8 9 27 34 23 15 Rizespor 22 5 6 11 24 33 21 ------------------------- 16 Erciyesspor 22 4 8 10 27 32 20 17 Karabukspor 22 4 5 13 26 33 17 18 Balikesirspor 22 3 5 14 23 43 14 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 7 Erciyesspor v Genclerbirligi (1130) Balikesirspor v Rizespor (1400) Eskisehirspor v Bursaspor (1700) Sunday, March 8 Istanbul Basaksehir v Konyaspor (1100) Sivasspor v Besiktas (1200) Karabukspor v Gaziantepspor (1400) Fenerbahce v Galatasaray (1700) Monday, March 9 Mersin Idmanyurdu v Trabzonspor (1800)