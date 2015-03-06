March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 6
Kasimpasa 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 22 16 3 3 41 25 51
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 22 15 3 4 36 22 48
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 22 14 5 3 37 17 47
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 22 10 8 4 30 15 38
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 22 10 7 5 44 29 37
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 22 9 10 3 41 35 37
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 22 9 5 8 38 29 32
8 Kasimpasa 23 7 8 8 35 41 29
9 Gaziantepspor 22 8 3 11 21 32 27
10 Genclerbirligi 22 6 8 8 27 27 26
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 6 8 9 26 37 26
12 Sivasspor 22 6 6 10 24 31 24
13 Konyaspor 22 6 6 10 19 31 24
14 Eskisehirspor 22 5 8 9 27 34 23
15 Rizespor 22 5 6 11 24 33 21
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 22 4 8 10 27 32 20
17 Karabukspor 22 4 5 13 26 33 17
18 Balikesirspor 22 3 5 14 23 43 14
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 7
Erciyesspor v Genclerbirligi (1130)
Balikesirspor v Rizespor (1400)
Eskisehirspor v Bursaspor (1700)
Sunday, March 8
Istanbul Basaksehir v Konyaspor (1100)
Sivasspor v Besiktas (1200)
Karabukspor v Gaziantepspor (1400)
Fenerbahce v Galatasaray (1700)
Monday, March 9
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Trabzonspor (1800)