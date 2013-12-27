Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, December 27 Genclerbirligi 1 Besiktas 0 Kasimpasa 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 16 12 2 2 38 18 38 ------------------------- 2 Kasimpasa 17 9 4 4 32 21 31 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 16 8 6 2 25 16 30 4 Besiktas 17 8 5 4 30 19 29 ------------------------- 5 Eskisehirspor 16 8 3 5 21 11 27 ------------------------- 6 Sivasspor 16 8 2 6 28 22 26 7 Karabukspor 16 7 5 4 16 14 26 8 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 7 4 6 21 21 25 9 Trabzonspor 16 7 3 6 23 20 24 10 Bursaspor 16 6 5 5 19 19 23 11 Genclerbirligi 17 6 3 8 18 20 21 12 Gaziantepspor 16 6 2 8 22 31 20 13 Antalyaspor 16 4 6 6 19 21 18 14 Konyaspor 16 5 2 9 18 25 17 15 Rizespor 16 4 4 8 18 24 16 ------------------------- 16 Kayserispor 16 2 6 8 12 23 12 17 Erciyesspor 16 3 3 10 11 25 12 18 Elazigspor 16 3 1 12 18 39 10 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 28 Elazigspor v Rizespor (1130) Gaziantepspor v Bursaspor (1400) Erciyesspor v Galatasaray (1700) Sunday, December 29 Konyaspor v Eskisehirspor (1130) Sivasspor v Karabukspor (1130) Trabzonspor v Antalyaspor (1400) Fenerbahce v Kayserispor (1700)