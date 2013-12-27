Dec 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, December 27
Genclerbirligi 1 Besiktas 0
Kasimpasa 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 16 12 2 2 38 18 38
-------------------------
2 Kasimpasa 17 9 4 4 32 21 31
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 16 8 6 2 25 16 30
4 Besiktas 17 8 5 4 30 19 29
-------------------------
5 Eskisehirspor 16 8 3 5 21 11 27
-------------------------
6 Sivasspor 16 8 2 6 28 22 26
7 Karabukspor 16 7 5 4 16 14 26
8 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 7 4 6 21 21 25
9 Trabzonspor 16 7 3 6 23 20 24
10 Bursaspor 16 6 5 5 19 19 23
11 Genclerbirligi 17 6 3 8 18 20 21
12 Gaziantepspor 16 6 2 8 22 31 20
13 Antalyaspor 16 4 6 6 19 21 18
14 Konyaspor 16 5 2 9 18 25 17
15 Rizespor 16 4 4 8 18 24 16
-------------------------
16 Kayserispor 16 2 6 8 12 23 12
17 Erciyesspor 16 3 3 10 11 25 12
18 Elazigspor 16 3 1 12 18 39 10
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, December 28
Elazigspor v Rizespor (1130)
Gaziantepspor v Bursaspor (1400)
Erciyesspor v Galatasaray (1700)
Sunday, December 29
Konyaspor v Eskisehirspor (1130)
Sivasspor v Karabukspor (1130)
Trabzonspor v Antalyaspor (1400)
Fenerbahce v Kayserispor (1700)