May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 8
Akhisar Belediyespor 6 Gaziantepspor 0
Kardemir Karabukspor 1 Osmanlispor 0
Sunday, May 7
Besiktas 1 Fenerbahce 1
Rizespor 6 Bursaspor 0
Saturday, May 6
Konyaspor 2 Alanyaspor 3
Galatasaray 1 Kasimpasa 3
Genclerbirligi 0 Adanaspor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Kayserispor 3
Friday, May 5
Antalyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 30 19 8 3 59 29 65
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 30 18 9 3 58 26 63
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 30 16 9 5 54 28 57
4 Galatasaray 30 16 4 10 56 36 52
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 30 14 6 10 36 30 48
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 30 13 7 10 37 38 46
7 Kasimpasa 30 11 7 12 41 40 40
8 Genclerbirligi 30 10 10 10 28 29 40
9 Konyaspor 30 10 10 10 35 38 40
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 6 13 34 39 39
11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 30 11 6 13 31 37 39
12 Osmanlispor 30 9 11 10 36 33 38
13 Alanyaspor 30 11 4 15 48 56 37
14 Bursaspor 30 10 5 15 30 51 35
15 Kayserispor 30 9 6 15 42 53 33
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 30 7 6 17 37 48 27
17 Gaziantepspor 30 7 5 18 28 53 26
18 Adanaspor 30 6 5 19 29 55 23
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation