May 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 8 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 Gaziantepspor 0 Kardemir Karabukspor 1 Osmanlispor 0 Sunday, May 7 Besiktas 1 Fenerbahce 1 Rizespor 6 Bursaspor 0 Saturday, May 6 Konyaspor 2 Alanyaspor 3 Galatasaray 1 Kasimpasa 3 Genclerbirligi 0 Adanaspor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Kayserispor 3 Friday, May 5 Antalyaspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 30 19 8 3 59 29 65 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 30 18 9 3 58 26 63 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 30 16 9 5 54 28 57 4 Galatasaray 30 16 4 10 56 36 52 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 30 14 6 10 36 30 48 ------------------------- 6 Antalyaspor 30 13 7 10 37 38 46 7 Kasimpasa 30 11 7 12 41 40 40 8 Genclerbirligi 30 10 10 10 28 29 40 9 Konyaspor 30 10 10 10 35 38 40 10 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 6 13 34 39 39 11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 30 11 6 13 31 37 39 12 Osmanlispor 30 9 11 10 36 33 38 13 Alanyaspor 30 11 4 15 48 56 37 14 Bursaspor 30 10 5 15 30 51 35 15 Kayserispor 30 9 6 15 42 53 33 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 30 7 6 17 37 48 27 17 Gaziantepspor 30 7 5 18 28 53 26 18 Adanaspor 30 6 5 19 29 55 23 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation