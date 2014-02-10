Feb 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, February 10
Genclerbirligi 1 Karabukspor 2
Sunday, February 9
Bursaspor 1 Antalyaspor 1
Elazigspor 3 Kayserispor 0
Sivasspor 2 Fenerbahce 0
Trabzonspor 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 4
Saturday, February 8
Erciyesspor 1 Rizespor 1
Galatasaray 3 Eskisehirspor 0
Friday, February 7
Gaziantepspor 1 Besiktas 2
Kasimpasa 1 Konyaspor 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 20 14 2 4 46 24 44
2 Galatasaray 20 11 7 2 37 17 40
3 Besiktas 19 10 6 3 35 21 36
4 Sivasspor 20 11 2 7 36 26 35
5 Karabukspor 20 9 6 5 22 19 33
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 9 4 7 29 26 31
7 Kasimpasa 19 8 6 5 31 23 30
8 Eskisehirspor 20 9 3 8 25 22 30
9 Trabzonspor 20 8 5 7 28 26 29
10 Bursaspor 20 7 7 6 23 27 28
11 Konyaspor 20 8 2 10 29 29 26
12 Gaziantepspor 20 7 4 9 24 33 25
13 Genclerbirligi 20 7 3 10 23 26 24
14 Antalyaspor 20 5 7 8 24 26 22
15 Elazigspor 20 6 1 13 25 43 19
16 Rizespor 20 4 6 10 20 29 18
17 Erciyesspor 20 3 4 13 16 35 13
18 Kayserispor 20 2 7 11 13 34 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation