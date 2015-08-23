Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 23
Antalyaspor 3 Genclerbirligi 1
Bursaspor 0 Gaziantepspor 1
Rizespor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Eskisehirspor 4 Sivasspor 2
Saturday, August 22
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Besiktas 1 Trabzonspor 2
Kayserispor 1 Konyaspor 1
Friday, August 21
Kasimpasa 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Kasimpasa 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
-------------------------
2 Antalyaspor 2 2 0 0 6 3 6
-------------------------
3 Trabzonspor 2 2 0 0 3 1 6
-------------------------
4 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
4 Fenerbahce 2 1 1 0 3 1 4
-------------------------
6 Rizespor 2 1 1 0 4 3 4
7 Besiktas 2 1 0 1 6 4 3
8 Eskisehirspor 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
9 Gaziantepspor 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
10 Kayserispor 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
10 Konyaspor 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
12 Galatasaray 1 0 1 0 2 2 1
13 Osmanlispor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
14 Sivasspor 2 0 1 1 4 6 1
15 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 0 0 2 2 4 0
-------------------------
16 Bursaspor 2 0 0 2 0 2 0
17 Genclerbirligi 2 0 0 2 3 6 0
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 0 0 2 2 7 0
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4-5: Europa League preliminary round
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, August 24
Galatasaray v Osmanlispor (1845)