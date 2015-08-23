Aug 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, August 23 Antalyaspor 3 Genclerbirligi 1 Bursaspor 0 Gaziantepspor 1 Rizespor 1 Fenerbahce 1 Eskisehirspor 4 Sivasspor 2 Saturday, August 22 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Besiktas 1 Trabzonspor 2 Kayserispor 1 Konyaspor 1 Friday, August 21 Kasimpasa 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Kasimpasa 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 ------------------------- 2 Antalyaspor 2 2 0 0 6 3 6 ------------------------- 3 Trabzonspor 2 2 0 0 3 1 6 ------------------------- 4 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 4 Fenerbahce 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 ------------------------- 6 Rizespor 2 1 1 0 4 3 4 7 Besiktas 2 1 0 1 6 4 3 8 Eskisehirspor 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 9 Gaziantepspor 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 10 Kayserispor 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 10 Konyaspor 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 12 Galatasaray 1 0 1 0 2 2 1 13 Osmanlispor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 14 Sivasspor 2 0 1 1 4 6 1 15 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 0 0 2 2 4 0 ------------------------- 16 Bursaspor 2 0 0 2 0 2 0 17 Genclerbirligi 2 0 0 2 3 6 0 18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 0 0 2 2 7 0 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4-5: Europa League preliminary round 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, August 24 Galatasaray v Osmanlispor (1845)