March 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from
the Turkish championship on Saturday.
Galatasaray 2 Orduspor 0
Genclerbirligi 3 Manisaspor 0
Kayserispor 2 Eskisehirspor 2
Sivasspor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Friday, March 30
Gaziantepspor 1 Ankaragucu 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Karabukspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 33 22 8 3 65 24 74
2 Fenerbahce 32 19 7 6 58 33 64
3 Trabzonspor 32 15 9 8 59 38 54
4 Besiktas 32 15 9 8 49 37 54
-------------------------
5 Genclerbirligi 33 13 10 10 49 47 49
6 Sivasspor 33 12 11 10 55 53 47
7 Eskisehirspor 33 13 8 12 40 41 47
8 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 33 13 8 12 47 49 47
-------------------------
9 Bursaspor 32 12 10 10 41 32 46
10 Gaziantepspor 33 12 9 12 37 33 45
11 Karabukspor 33 13 4 16 43 55 43
12 Mersin Idmanyurdu 33 12 6 15 34 43 42
13 Kayserispor 33 12 5 16 37 39 41
14 Orduspor 33 10 11 12 28 34 41
15 Antalyaspor 32 10 9 13 31 37 39
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 32 8 9 15 34 45 33
R17 Manisaspor 33 8 8 17 31 48 32
R18 Ankaragucu 33 2 5 26 22 72 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 1
Antalyaspor v Bursaspor (1200)
Besiktas v Samsunspor (1200)
Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1600)