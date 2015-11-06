Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, November 6
Eskisehirspor 0 Osmanlispor 2
Genclerbirligi 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 10 7 2 1 27 12 23
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 10 6 3 1 22 9 21
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 10 6 3 1 15 9 21
4 Akhisar Belediyespor 10 5 4 1 13 8 19
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 10 5 1 4 15 10 16
-------------------------
6 Konyaspor 10 4 4 2 11 13 16
7 Kasimpasa 10 4 3 3 13 8 15
8 Bursaspor 10 5 0 5 12 12 15
9 Osmanlispor 11 4 2 5 15 13 14
10 Trabzonspor 10 4 2 4 14 14 14
11 Antalyaspor 10 4 2 4 15 18 14
12 Gaziantepspor 10 4 2 4 9 14 14
13 Genclerbirligi 11 3 3 5 12 16 12
14 Rizespor 10 2 5 3 14 13 11
15 Kayserispor 10 2 3 5 7 10 9
-------------------------
16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 11 1 4 6 11 23 7
17 Sivasspor 10 0 6 4 10 16 6
18 Eskisehirspor 11 1 1 9 7 24 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 7
Antalyaspor v Kayserispor (1100)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Trabzonspor (1300)
Rizespor v Galatasaray (1600)
Kasimpasa v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)
Sunday, November 8
Sivasspor v Gaziantepspor (1200)
Fenerbahce v Konyaspor (1500)
Bursaspor v Besiktas (1815)