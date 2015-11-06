Nov 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, November 6 Eskisehirspor 0 Osmanlispor 2 Genclerbirligi 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 10 7 2 1 27 12 23 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 10 6 3 1 22 9 21 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 10 6 3 1 15 9 21 4 Akhisar Belediyespor 10 5 4 1 13 8 19 ------------------------- 5 Istanbul Basaksehir 10 5 1 4 15 10 16 ------------------------- 6 Konyaspor 10 4 4 2 11 13 16 7 Kasimpasa 10 4 3 3 13 8 15 8 Bursaspor 10 5 0 5 12 12 15 9 Osmanlispor 11 4 2 5 15 13 14 10 Trabzonspor 10 4 2 4 14 14 14 11 Antalyaspor 10 4 2 4 15 18 14 12 Gaziantepspor 10 4 2 4 9 14 14 13 Genclerbirligi 11 3 3 5 12 16 12 14 Rizespor 10 2 5 3 14 13 11 15 Kayserispor 10 2 3 5 7 10 9 ------------------------- 16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 11 1 4 6 11 23 7 17 Sivasspor 10 0 6 4 10 16 6 18 Eskisehirspor 11 1 1 9 7 24 4 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, November 7 Antalyaspor v Kayserispor (1100) Istanbul Basaksehir v Trabzonspor (1300) Rizespor v Galatasaray (1600) Kasimpasa v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600) Sunday, November 8 Sivasspor v Gaziantepspor (1200) Fenerbahce v Konyaspor (1500) Bursaspor v Besiktas (1815)