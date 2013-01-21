Jan 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, January 21
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Eskisehirspor 1
Orduspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Sunday, January 20
Antalyaspor 3 Genclerbirligi 5
Fenerbahce 2 Elazigspor 2
Trabzonspor 1 Karabukspor 3
Saturday, January 19
Besiktas 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 2
Bursaspor 2 Kayserispor 1
Sivasspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Friday, January 18
Kasimpasa 2 Galatasaray 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 18 9 6 3 35 22 33
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 18 8 7 3 40 27 31
-------------------------
3 Antalyaspor 18 9 3 6 31 27 30
4 Fenerbahce 18 7 7 4 27 21 28
5 Bursaspor 18 6 9 3 28 21 27
-------------------------
6 Karabukspor 18 8 3 7 26 27 27
-------------------------
7 Kasimpasa 18 7 5 6 26 21 26
8 Eskisehirspor 18 6 7 5 33 24 25
9 Trabzonspor 18 6 6 6 20 18 24
10 Genclerbirligi 18 5 9 4 30 29 24
11 Sivasspor 18 6 5 7 21 24 23
12 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 18 6 4 8 21 22 22
13 Orduspor 18 4 9 5 20 20 21
14 Gaziantepspor 18 5 6 7 16 24 21
15 Kayserispor 18 5 4 9 23 31 19
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 18 3 8 7 13 29 17
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 18 3 7 8 19 28 16
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 3 7 8 13 27 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation