Feb 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, February 5
Antalyaspor 4 Fenerbahce 2
Osmanlispor 4 Sivasspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 20 14 4 2 34 18 46
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 17 13 2 2 41 18 41
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 19 9 6 4 43 27 33
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 19 10 3 6 27 18 33
-------------------------
5 Konyaspor 19 9 5 5 22 24 32
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 19 8 7 4 25 17 31
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 8 6 5 24 19 30
8 Gaziantepspor 19 7 5 7 21 27 26
9 Osmanlispor 20 7 4 9 29 22 25
10 Rizespor 19 6 6 7 27 27 24
11 Trabzonspor 18 7 3 8 24 26 24
12 Antalyaspor 20 6 6 8 30 36 24
13 Bursaspor 19 8 0 11 23 31 24
14 Kayserispor 19 5 7 7 16 18 22
15 Genclerbirligi 19 5 4 10 18 27 19
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 20 2 8 10 19 32 14
17 Eskisehirspor 19 4 1 14 19 40 13
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 18 2 5 11 21 36 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 6
Kayserispor v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1130)
Bursaspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1400)
Galatasaray v Konyaspor (1700)
Sunday, February 7
Rizespor v Eskisehirspor (1130)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Trabzonspor (1300)
Besiktas v Gaziantepspor (1700)
Monday, February 8
Kasimpasa v Genclerbirligi (1800)