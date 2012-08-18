Aug 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, August 18
Elazigspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Gaziantepspor 0 Sivasspor 1
Karabukspor 1 Trabzonspor 1
Friday, August 17
Eskisehirspor 0 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
1 Sivasspor 1 1 0 0 1 0 3
-------------------------
3 Elazigspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Fenerbahce 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Karabukspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
3 Trabzonspor 1 0 1 0 1 1 1
-------------------------
Antalyaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Besiktas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bursaspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Galatasaray 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Genclerbirligi 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kasimpasa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Kayserispor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Orduspor 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
-------------------------
17 Eskisehirspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
17 Gaziantepspor 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
1-2: Champions League / EC I
3-6: Europa League
17-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, August 19
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor v Besiktas (1700)
Kayserispor v Bursaspor (1700)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Orduspor (1845)
Monday, August 20
Genclerbirligi v Antalyaspor (1630)
Galatasaray v Kasimpasa (1800)