Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 29
Fenerbahce 5 Kayserispor 1
Konyaspor 4 Eskisehirspor 1
Sivasspor 3 Karabukspor 1
Trabzonspor 2 Antalyaspor 1
Saturday, December 28
Elazigspor 1 Rizespor 0
Erciyesspor 1 Galatasaray 3
Gaziantepspor 0 Bursaspor 0
Friday, December 27
Genclerbirligi 1 Besiktas 0
Kasimpasa 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 17 13 2 2 43 19 41
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 17 9 6 2 28 17 33
-------------------------
3 Kasimpasa 17 9 4 4 32 21 31
4 Besiktas 17 8 5 4 30 19 29
-------------------------
5 Sivasspor 17 9 2 6 31 23 29
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 17 8 3 6 22 15 27
7 Trabzonspor 17 8 3 6 25 21 27
8 Karabukspor 17 7 5 5 17 17 26
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 7 4 6 21 21 25
10 Bursaspor 17 6 6 5 19 19 24
11 Genclerbirligi 17 6 3 8 18 20 21
12 Gaziantepspor 17 6 3 8 22 31 21
13 Konyaspor 17 6 2 9 22 26 20
14 Antalyaspor 17 4 6 7 20 23 18
15 Rizespor 17 4 4 9 18 25 16
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 17 4 1 12 19 39 13
17 Kayserispor 17 2 6 9 13 28 12
18 Erciyesspor 17 3 3 11 12 28 12
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation