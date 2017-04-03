April 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 3
Galatasaray 4 Adanaspor 0
Sunday, April 2
Konyaspor 2 Bursaspor 0
Besiktas 3 Genclerbirligi 0
Rizespor 0 Trabzonspor 1
Osmanlispor 0 Gaziantepspor 2
Saturday, April 1
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Alanyaspor 3 Kasimpasa 1
Antalyaspor 2 Kayserispor 1
Kardemir Karabukspor 0 Fenerbahce 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 26 17 7 2 50 20 58
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 15 8 3 47 22 53
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 26 15 4 7 50 28 49
4 Fenerbahce 26 13 8 5 47 25 47
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 26 13 5 8 28 23 44
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 26 12 6 8 31 31 42
7 Konyaspor 26 10 8 8 31 32 38
8 Kasimpasa 26 10 5 11 37 36 35
9 Kardemir Karabuekspor 26 10 4 12 30 34 34
10 Genclerbirligi 25 8 8 9 24 26 32
11 Bursaspor 26 9 5 12 26 35 32
12 Osmanlispor 26 7 10 9 31 31 31
13 Alanyaspor 26 9 4 13 42 48 31
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 8 6 12 20 35 30
15 Kayserispor 26 7 6 13 34 45 27
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 25 6 4 15 24 42 22
17 Rizespor 26 5 5 16 24 42 20
18 Adanaspor 26 5 5 16 23 44 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation