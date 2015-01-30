Jan 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, January 30
Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Balikesirspor 2
Trabzonspor 2 Erciyesspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 17 12 3 2 28 13 39
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 17 12 2 3 27 15 38
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 17 12 2 3 28 18 38
4 Bursaspor 17 8 5 4 34 21 29
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 18 7 8 3 34 30 29
-------------------------
6 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 7 7 3 22 10 28
7 Gaziantepspor 17 7 3 7 19 21 24
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 17 6 5 6 24 22 23
9 Kasimpasa 17 6 5 6 28 31 23
10 Genclerbirligi 17 5 7 5 24 20 22
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 18 4 7 7 21 30 19
12 Erciyesspor 18 3 8 7 23 27 17
12 Eskisehirspor 17 3 8 6 23 27 17
14 Konyaspor 17 4 5 8 16 26 17
15 Karabukspor 17 4 3 10 20 24 15
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 17 3 5 9 17 26 14
17 Sivasspor 17 3 5 9 16 27 14
18 Balikesirspor 18 3 4 11 20 36 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, January 31
Kasimpasa v Istanbul Basaksehir (1130)
Gaziantepspor v Sivasspor (1400)
Karabukspor v Fenerbahce (1700)
Sunday, February 1
Genclerbirligi v Rizespor (1100)
Konyaspor v Eskisehirspor (1100)
Besiktas v Mersin Idmanyurdu (1400)
Galatasaray v Bursaspor (1800)