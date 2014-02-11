Feb 11 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Tuesday
Tuesday, February 11
Kasimpasa 0 Besiktas 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 20 14 2 4 46 24 44
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 20 11 7 2 37 17 40
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 20 11 6 3 38 21 39
4 Sivasspor 20 11 2 7 36 26 35
-------------------------
5 Karabukspor 20 9 6 5 22 19 33
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 9 4 7 29 26 31
7 Kasimpasa 20 8 6 6 31 26 30
8 Eskisehirspor 20 9 3 8 25 22 30
9 Trabzonspor 20 8 5 7 28 26 29
10 Bursaspor 20 7 7 6 23 27 28
11 Konyaspor 20 8 2 10 29 29 26
12 Gaziantepspor 20 7 4 9 24 33 25
13 Genclerbirligi 20 7 3 10 23 26 24
14 Antalyaspor 20 5 7 8 24 26 22
15 Elazigspor 20 6 1 13 25 43 19
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 20 4 6 10 20 29 18
17 Erciyesspor 20 3 4 13 16 35 13
18 Kayserispor 20 2 7 11 13 34 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, February 14
Rizespor v Gaziantepspor (1800)
Saturday, February 15
Kayserispor v Genclerbirligi (1400)
Karabukspor v Trabzonspor (1700)
Sunday, February 16
Akhisar Belediyespor v Erciyesspor (1200)
Besiktas v Bursaspor (1200)
Fenerbahce v Kasimpasa (1700)
Monday, February 17
Konyaspor v Elazigspor (1700)
Antalyaspor v Galatasaray (1800)
Eskisehirspor v Sivasspor (1800)