April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, April 22 Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 29 22 3 4 63 29 69 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 29 19 7 3 48 22 64 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 29 16 8 5 36 29 56 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 29 13 9 7 47 32 48 ------------------------- 5 Osmanlispor 29 12 8 9 43 29 44 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 11 10 8 36 33 43 7 Kasimpasa 29 12 7 10 35 33 43 8 Galatasaray 29 10 11 8 56 45 41 9 Genclerbirligi 29 11 5 13 34 36 38 10 Bursaspor 30 12 2 16 37 48 38 11 Trabzonspor 29 11 4 14 34 41 37 12 Antalyaspor 29 9 9 11 44 47 36 13 Kayserispor 30 7 11 12 23 29 32 14 Gaziantepspor 29 8 8 13 27 42 32 15 Rizespor 29 7 10 12 35 38 31 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 29 5 9 15 26 41 24 17 Eskisehirspor 29 6 5 18 33 57 23 18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 29 5 6 18 28 54 21 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, April 23 Osmanlispor v Antalyaspor (1030) Istanbul Basaksehir v Sivasspor (1300) Akhisar Belediyespor v Besiktas (1600) Sunday, April 24 Konyaspor v Rizespor (1030) Mersin Idmanyurdu v Eskisehirspor (1030) Galatasaray v Kasimpasa (1300) Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1700) Monday, April 25 Gaziantepspor v Genclerbirligi (1700)