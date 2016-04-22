April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, April 22
Kayserispor 2 Bursaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 29 22 3 4 63 29 69
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 29 19 7 3 48 22 64
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 29 16 8 5 36 29 56
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 29 13 9 7 47 32 48
-------------------------
5 Osmanlispor 29 12 8 9 43 29 44
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 29 11 10 8 36 33 43
7 Kasimpasa 29 12 7 10 35 33 43
8 Galatasaray 29 10 11 8 56 45 41
9 Genclerbirligi 29 11 5 13 34 36 38
10 Bursaspor 30 12 2 16 37 48 38
11 Trabzonspor 29 11 4 14 34 41 37
12 Antalyaspor 29 9 9 11 44 47 36
13 Kayserispor 30 7 11 12 23 29 32
14 Gaziantepspor 29 8 8 13 27 42 32
15 Rizespor 29 7 10 12 35 38 31
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 29 5 9 15 26 41 24
17 Eskisehirspor 29 6 5 18 33 57 23
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 29 5 6 18 28 54 21
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, April 23
Osmanlispor v Antalyaspor (1030)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Sivasspor (1300)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Besiktas (1600)
Sunday, April 24
Konyaspor v Rizespor (1030)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Eskisehirspor (1030)
Galatasaray v Kasimpasa (1300)
Trabzonspor v Fenerbahce (1700)
Monday, April 25
Gaziantepspor v Genclerbirligi (1700)