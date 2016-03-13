March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, March 13 Eskisehirspor 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 3 Fenerbahce 1 Kayserispor 0 Genclerbirligi 1 Galatasaray 1 Saturday, March 12 Rizespor 1 Besiktas 2 Gaziantepspor 0 Konyaspor 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Osmanlispor 3 Friday, March 11 Trabzonspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 25 18 5 2 43 19 59 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 24 18 3 3 54 24 57 ------------------------- 3 Konyaspor 25 13 7 5 30 26 46 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 25 11 7 7 38 29 40 ------------------------- 5 Galatasaray 25 10 9 6 50 36 39 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 10 8 7 31 29 38 7 Kasimpasa 24 10 7 7 30 25 37 8 Osmanlispor 25 10 6 9 39 28 36 9 Genclerbirligi 25 9 5 11 27 30 32 10 Bursaspor 24 10 2 12 28 36 32 11 Gaziantepspor 25 8 7 10 26 36 31 12 Trabzonspor 24 9 3 12 30 35 30 13 Rizespor 25 7 7 11 33 35 28 14 Antalyaspor 24 7 7 10 35 42 28 15 Kayserispor 25 5 8 12 19 27 23 ------------------------- 16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 5 5 15 26 44 20 17 Sivasspor 24 3 9 12 22 36 18 18 Eskisehirspor 25 5 3 17 28 52 18 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 14 Sivasspor v Kasimpasa (1700) Antalyaspor v Bursaspor (1800)