March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 21
Trabzonspor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 24 17 3 4 53 27 54
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 25 13 10 2 47 21 49
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 25 13 8 4 42 24 47
4 Trabzonspor 25 10 8 7 36 29 38
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 26 9 9 8 39 32 36
-------------------------
6 Eskisehirspor 25 10 6 9 28 25 36
7 Sivasspor 25 11 3 11 42 43 36
8 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 10 6 9 33 36 36
9 Karabukspor 25 9 8 8 25 25 35
10 Gaziantepspor 25 10 5 10 30 40 35
11 Bursaspor 25 9 7 9 27 32 34
12 Genclerbirligi 25 9 4 12 29 33 31
13 Konyaspor 25 8 4 13 33 36 28
14 Elazigspor 25 8 3 14 32 48 27
15 Antalyaspor 25 5 11 9 27 30 26
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 25 6 8 11 30 36 26
17 Erciyesspor 25 7 4 14 26 38 25
18 Kayserispor 25 4 7 14 18 42 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 22
Rizespor v Eskisehirspor (1130)
Bursaspor v Konyaspor (1400)
Antalyaspor v Karabukspor (1700)
Galatasaray v Kayserispor (1700)
Sunday, March 23
Genclerbirligi v Elazigspor (1130)
Erciyesspor v Sivasspor (1400)
Besiktas v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700)
Monday, March 24
Gaziantepspor v Fenerbahce (1800)