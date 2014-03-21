March 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, March 21 Trabzonspor 0 Kasimpasa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 24 17 3 4 53 27 54 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 25 13 10 2 47 21 49 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 25 13 8 4 42 24 47 4 Trabzonspor 25 10 8 7 36 29 38 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 26 9 9 8 39 32 36 ------------------------- 6 Eskisehirspor 25 10 6 9 28 25 36 7 Sivasspor 25 11 3 11 42 43 36 8 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 10 6 9 33 36 36 9 Karabukspor 25 9 8 8 25 25 35 10 Gaziantepspor 25 10 5 10 30 40 35 11 Bursaspor 25 9 7 9 27 32 34 12 Genclerbirligi 25 9 4 12 29 33 31 13 Konyaspor 25 8 4 13 33 36 28 14 Elazigspor 25 8 3 14 32 48 27 15 Antalyaspor 25 5 11 9 27 30 26 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 25 6 8 11 30 36 26 17 Erciyesspor 25 7 4 14 26 38 25 18 Kayserispor 25 4 7 14 18 42 19 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 22 Rizespor v Eskisehirspor (1130) Bursaspor v Konyaspor (1400) Antalyaspor v Karabukspor (1700) Galatasaray v Kayserispor (1700) Sunday, March 23 Genclerbirligi v Elazigspor (1130) Erciyesspor v Sivasspor (1400) Besiktas v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700) Monday, March 24 Gaziantepspor v Fenerbahce (1800)