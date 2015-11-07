Nov 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 7
Antalyaspor 1 Kayserispor 1
Rizespor 4 Galatasaray 3
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Trabzonspor 0
Kasimpasa 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Friday, November 6
Eskisehirspor 0 Osmanlispor 2
Genclerbirligi 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 10 7 2 1 27 12 23
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 11 6 3 2 25 13 21
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 10 6 3 1 15 9 21
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 11 6 1 4 16 10 19
-------------------------
5 Akhisar Belediyespor 11 5 4 2 14 10 19
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 11 5 3 3 15 9 18
7 Konyaspor 10 4 4 2 11 13 16
8 Bursaspor 10 5 0 5 12 12 15
9 Antalyaspor 11 4 3 4 16 19 15
10 Rizespor 11 3 5 3 18 16 14
11 Osmanlispor 11 4 2 5 15 13 14
12 Trabzonspor 11 4 2 5 14 15 14
13 Gaziantepspor 10 4 2 4 9 14 14
14 Genclerbirligi 11 3 3 5 12 16 12
15 Kayserispor 11 2 4 5 8 11 10
-------------------------
16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 11 1 4 6 11 23 7
17 Sivasspor 10 0 6 4 10 16 6
18 Eskisehirspor 11 1 1 9 7 24 4
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 8
Sivasspor v Gaziantepspor (1200)
Fenerbahce v Konyaspor (1500)
Bursaspor v Besiktas (1815)