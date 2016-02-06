Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 6
Bursaspor 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 3
Galatasaray 0 Konyaspor 0
Kayserispor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1
Friday, February 5
Antalyaspor 4 Fenerbahce 2
Osmanlispor 4 Sivasspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 20 14 4 2 34 18 46
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 17 13 2 2 41 18 41
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 20 9 7 4 43 27 34
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 10 4 6 30 21 34
-------------------------
5 Konyaspor 20 9 6 5 22 24 33
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 19 8 7 4 25 17 31
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 8 6 5 24 19 30
8 Gaziantepspor 19 7 5 7 21 27 26
9 Osmanlispor 20 7 4 9 29 22 25
10 Bursaspor 20 8 1 11 26 34 25
11 Rizespor 19 6 6 7 27 27 24
12 Trabzonspor 18 7 3 8 24 26 24
13 Antalyaspor 20 6 6 8 30 36 24
14 Kayserispor 20 5 7 8 16 19 22
15 Genclerbirligi 19 5 4 10 18 27 19
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 20 2 8 10 19 32 14
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 19 3 5 11 22 36 14
18 Eskisehirspor 19 4 1 14 19 40 13
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 7
Rizespor v Eskisehirspor (1130)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Trabzonspor (1300)
Besiktas v Gaziantepspor (1700)
Monday, February 8
Kasimpasa v Genclerbirligi (1800)