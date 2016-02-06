Feb 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, February 6 Bursaspor 3 Istanbul Basaksehir 3 Galatasaray 0 Konyaspor 0 Kayserispor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Friday, February 5 Antalyaspor 4 Fenerbahce 2 Osmanlispor 4 Sivasspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 20 14 4 2 34 18 46 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 17 13 2 2 41 18 41 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 20 9 7 4 43 27 34 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 20 10 4 6 30 21 34 ------------------------- 5 Konyaspor 20 9 6 5 22 24 33 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 19 8 7 4 25 17 31 7 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 8 6 5 24 19 30 8 Gaziantepspor 19 7 5 7 21 27 26 9 Osmanlispor 20 7 4 9 29 22 25 10 Bursaspor 20 8 1 11 26 34 25 11 Rizespor 19 6 6 7 27 27 24 12 Trabzonspor 18 7 3 8 24 26 24 13 Antalyaspor 20 6 6 8 30 36 24 14 Kayserispor 20 5 7 8 16 19 22 15 Genclerbirligi 19 5 4 10 18 27 19 ------------------------- 16 Sivasspor 20 2 8 10 19 32 14 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 19 3 5 11 22 36 14 18 Eskisehirspor 19 4 1 14 19 40 13 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, February 7 Rizespor v Eskisehirspor (1130) Akhisar Belediyespor v Trabzonspor (1300) Besiktas v Gaziantepspor (1700) Monday, February 8 Kasimpasa v Genclerbirligi (1800)