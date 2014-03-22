March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 22
Antalyaspor 0 Karabukspor 0
Bursaspor 1 Konyaspor 2
Rizespor 0 Eskisehirspor 0
Galatasaray 0 Kayserispor 1
Friday, March 21
Trabzonspor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 24 17 3 4 53 27 54
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 26 13 10 3 47 22 49
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 25 13 8 4 42 24 47
4 Trabzonspor 25 10 8 7 36 29 38
-------------------------
5 Eskisehirspor 26 10 7 9 28 25 37
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 26 9 9 8 39 32 36
7 Karabukspor 26 9 9 8 25 25 36
8 Sivasspor 25 11 3 11 42 43 36
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 10 6 9 33 36 36
10 Gaziantepspor 25 10 5 10 30 40 35
11 Bursaspor 26 9 7 10 28 34 34
12 Konyaspor 26 9 4 13 35 37 31
13 Genclerbirligi 25 9 4 12 29 33 31
14 Antalyaspor 26 5 12 9 27 30 27
15 Rizespor 26 6 9 11 30 36 27
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 25 8 3 14 32 48 27
17 Erciyesspor 25 7 4 14 26 38 25
18 Kayserispor 26 5 7 14 19 42 22
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 23
Genclerbirligi v Elazigspor (1130)
Erciyesspor v Sivasspor (1400)
Besiktas v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700)
Monday, March 24
Gaziantepspor v Fenerbahce (1800)