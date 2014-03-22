March 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 22 Antalyaspor 0 Karabukspor 0 Bursaspor 1 Konyaspor 2 Rizespor 0 Eskisehirspor 0 Galatasaray 0 Kayserispor 1 Friday, March 21 Trabzonspor 0 Kasimpasa 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 24 17 3 4 53 27 54 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 26 13 10 3 47 22 49 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 25 13 8 4 42 24 47 4 Trabzonspor 25 10 8 7 36 29 38 ------------------------- 5 Eskisehirspor 26 10 7 9 28 25 37 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 26 9 9 8 39 32 36 7 Karabukspor 26 9 9 8 25 25 36 8 Sivasspor 25 11 3 11 42 43 36 9 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 10 6 9 33 36 36 10 Gaziantepspor 25 10 5 10 30 40 35 11 Bursaspor 26 9 7 10 28 34 34 12 Konyaspor 26 9 4 13 35 37 31 13 Genclerbirligi 25 9 4 12 29 33 31 14 Antalyaspor 26 5 12 9 27 30 27 15 Rizespor 26 6 9 11 30 36 27 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 25 8 3 14 32 48 27 17 Erciyesspor 25 7 4 14 26 38 25 18 Kayserispor 26 5 7 14 19 42 22 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 23 Genclerbirligi v Elazigspor (1130) Erciyesspor v Sivasspor (1400) Besiktas v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700) Monday, March 24 Gaziantepspor v Fenerbahce (1800)