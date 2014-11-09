Nov 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 9
Erciyesspor 1 Bursaspor 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Besiktas 2
Kasimpasa 2 Genclerbirligi 2
Trabzonspor 3 Konyaspor 2
Saturday, November 8
Fenerbahce 2 Rizespor 1
Karabukspor 1 Galatasaray 2
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Balikesirspor 1
Friday, November 7
Gaziantepspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Sivasspor 1 Eskisehirspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 9 6 1 2 13 9 19
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 9 6 1 2 12 11 19
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 9 5 2 2 12 10 17
4 Mersin Idmanyurdu 9 5 1 3 15 11 16
-------------------------
5 Gaziantepspor 9 4 3 2 13 12 15
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 9 4 2 3 15 9 14
7 Akhisar Belediyespor 9 4 2 3 12 12 14
8 Kasimpasa 9 3 4 2 15 13 13
9 Genclerbirligi 9 3 3 3 11 9 12
10 Trabzonspor 9 2 6 1 13 13 12
11 Istanbul Basaksehir 9 2 5 2 11 5 11
12 Rizespor 9 2 4 3 9 11 10
13 Erciyesspor 9 1 6 2 10 11 9
14 Konyaspor 9 2 3 4 8 10 9
15 Eskisehirspor 9 1 5 3 11 15 8
-------------------------
16 Karabukspor 9 2 1 6 9 12 7
17 Sivasspor 9 1 3 5 8 14 6
18 Balikesirspor 9 1 2 6 9 19 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation