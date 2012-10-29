Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, October 29
Fenerbahce 1 Antalyaspor 3
Sunday, October 28
Gaziantepspor 3 Orduspor 0
Karabukspor 0 Genclerbirligi 0
Trabzonspor 0 Bursaspor 1
Saturday, October 27
Galatasaray 3 Kayserispor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0
Sivasspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Friday, October 26
Elazigspor 1 Eskisehirspor 1
Kasimpasa 1 Besiktas 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 9 5 3 1 22 12 18
-------------------------
2 Antalyaspor 9 6 0 3 17 11 18
-------------------------
3 Genclerbirligi 9 3 5 1 16 10 14
4 Eskisehirspor 9 4 2 3 17 13 14
5 Orduspor 9 3 5 1 12 10 14
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 9 4 1 4 14 10 13
-------------------------
7 Bursaspor 9 3 4 2 13 10 13
8 Fenerbahce 9 3 4 2 11 8 13
9 Trabzonspor 9 3 4 2 7 5 13
10 Besiktas 9 3 3 3 16 13 12
11 Sivasspor 9 3 3 3 11 12 12
12 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 9 3 2 4 8 8 11
13 Gaziantepspor 9 3 2 4 8 11 11
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 9 2 4 3 5 12 10
15 Karabukspor 9 2 3 4 10 17 9
-------------------------
16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 9 1 5 3 12 14 8
17 Kayserispor 9 2 1 6 8 19 7
18 Elazigspor 9 0 5 4 5 17 5
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation