Oct 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, October 29 Fenerbahce 1 Antalyaspor 3 Sunday, October 28 Gaziantepspor 3 Orduspor 0 Karabukspor 0 Genclerbirligi 0 Trabzonspor 0 Bursaspor 1 Saturday, October 27 Galatasaray 3 Kayserispor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 0 Sivasspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Friday, October 26 Elazigspor 1 Eskisehirspor 1 Kasimpasa 1 Besiktas 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 9 5 3 1 22 12 18 ------------------------- 2 Antalyaspor 9 6 0 3 17 11 18 ------------------------- 3 Genclerbirligi 9 3 5 1 16 10 14 4 Eskisehirspor 9 4 2 3 17 13 14 5 Orduspor 9 3 5 1 12 10 14 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 9 4 1 4 14 10 13 ------------------------- 7 Bursaspor 9 3 4 2 13 10 13 8 Fenerbahce 9 3 4 2 11 8 13 9 Trabzonspor 9 3 4 2 7 5 13 10 Besiktas 9 3 3 3 16 13 12 11 Sivasspor 9 3 3 3 11 12 12 12 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 9 3 2 4 8 8 11 13 Gaziantepspor 9 3 2 4 8 11 11 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 9 2 4 3 5 12 10 15 Karabukspor 9 2 3 4 10 17 9 ------------------------- 16 Mersin Idmanyurdu 9 1 5 3 12 14 8 17 Kayserispor 9 2 1 6 8 19 7 18 Elazigspor 9 0 5 4 5 17 5 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation