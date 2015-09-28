Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, September 28 Bursaspor 2 Eskisehirspor 0 Kasimpasa 1 Rizespor 1 Kayserispor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Sunday, September 27 Antalyaspor 1 Sivasspor 1 Besiktas 3 Fenerbahce 2 Konyaspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Saturday, September 26 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Genclerbirligi 0 Galatasaray 2 Gaziantepspor 1 Osmanlispor 3 Trabzonspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 6 4 1 1 16 7 13 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 6 4 1 1 10 6 13 ------------------------- 3 Osmanlispor 6 3 2 1 12 6 11 ------------------------- 4 Galatasaray 6 3 2 1 11 7 11 ------------------------- 5 Rizespor 6 2 4 0 12 7 10 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 6 3 1 2 8 3 10 7 Antalyaspor 6 3 1 2 11 11 10 8 Trabzonspor 6 3 1 2 7 7 10 9 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 2 3 1 6 5 9 10 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 3 0 3 7 7 9 10 Konyaspor 6 2 3 1 7 7 9 12 Gaziantepspor 6 2 1 3 3 9 7 13 Bursaspor 6 2 0 4 7 8 6 14 Sivasspor 6 0 5 1 7 9 5 15 Kayserispor 6 1 2 3 4 6 5 ------------------------- 16 Genclerbirligi 6 1 1 4 7 11 4 17 Eskisehirspor 6 1 1 4 5 12 4 18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 0 1 5 4 16 1 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3: Europa League 4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation