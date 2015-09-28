Sept 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, September 28
Bursaspor 2 Eskisehirspor 0
Kasimpasa 1 Rizespor 1
Kayserispor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Sunday, September 27
Antalyaspor 1 Sivasspor 1
Besiktas 3 Fenerbahce 2
Konyaspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Saturday, September 26
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Galatasaray 2 Gaziantepspor 1
Osmanlispor 3 Trabzonspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 6 4 1 1 16 7 13
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 6 4 1 1 10 6 13
-------------------------
3 Osmanlispor 6 3 2 1 12 6 11
-------------------------
4 Galatasaray 6 3 2 1 11 7 11
-------------------------
5 Rizespor 6 2 4 0 12 7 10
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 6 3 1 2 8 3 10
7 Antalyaspor 6 3 1 2 11 11 10
8 Trabzonspor 6 3 1 2 7 7 10
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
10 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 3 0 3 7 7 9
10 Konyaspor 6 2 3 1 7 7 9
12 Gaziantepspor 6 2 1 3 3 9 7
13 Bursaspor 6 2 0 4 7 8 6
14 Sivasspor 6 0 5 1 7 9 5
15 Kayserispor 6 1 2 3 4 6 5
-------------------------
16 Genclerbirligi 6 1 1 4 7 11 4
17 Eskisehirspor 6 1 1 4 5 12 4
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 6 0 1 5 4 16 1
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation