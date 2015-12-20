Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, December 20 Galatasaray 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 2 Genclerbirligi 0 Fenerbahce 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Eskisehirspor 1 Sivasspor 0 Kayserispor 0 Saturday, December 19 Gaziantepspor 2 Rizespor 0 Konyaspor 1 Bursaspor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Kasimpasa 2 Trabzonspor 3 Antalyaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 16 11 4 1 25 12 37 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 15 11 2 2 34 16 35 ------------------------- 3 Galatasaray 16 8 5 3 37 22 29 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 9 2 5 23 14 29 ------------------------- 5 Kasimpasa 16 8 5 3 22 13 29 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 16 8 4 4 24 17 28 7 Konyaspor 16 7 5 4 19 20 26 8 Trabzonspor 16 7 2 7 21 21 23 9 Gaziantepspor 16 6 4 6 17 23 22 10 Rizespor 16 5 6 5 22 21 21 11 Antalyaspor 16 5 5 6 25 31 20 12 Osmanlispor 15 5 3 7 20 16 18 13 Kayserispor 16 4 6 6 14 16 18 14 Bursaspor 16 5 0 11 14 26 15 15 Sivasspor 16 2 8 6 16 21 14 ------------------------- 16 Genclerbirligi 16 3 4 9 14 23 13 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 16 2 4 10 20 34 10 18 Eskisehirspor 16 2 1 13 15 36 7 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, December 21 Osmanlispor v Besiktas (1800)