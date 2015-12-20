Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, December 20
Galatasaray 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Genclerbirligi 0 Fenerbahce 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Eskisehirspor 1
Sivasspor 0 Kayserispor 0
Saturday, December 19
Gaziantepspor 2 Rizespor 0
Konyaspor 1 Bursaspor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Kasimpasa 2
Trabzonspor 3 Antalyaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 16 11 4 1 25 12 37
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 15 11 2 2 34 16 35
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 16 8 5 3 37 22 29
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 16 9 2 5 23 14 29
-------------------------
5 Kasimpasa 16 8 5 3 22 13 29
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 16 8 4 4 24 17 28
7 Konyaspor 16 7 5 4 19 20 26
8 Trabzonspor 16 7 2 7 21 21 23
9 Gaziantepspor 16 6 4 6 17 23 22
10 Rizespor 16 5 6 5 22 21 21
11 Antalyaspor 16 5 5 6 25 31 20
12 Osmanlispor 15 5 3 7 20 16 18
13 Kayserispor 16 4 6 6 14 16 18
14 Bursaspor 16 5 0 11 14 26 15
15 Sivasspor 16 2 8 6 16 21 14
-------------------------
16 Genclerbirligi 16 3 4 9 14 23 13
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 16 2 4 10 20 34 10
18 Eskisehirspor 16 2 1 13 15 36 7
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, December 21
Osmanlispor v Besiktas (1800)