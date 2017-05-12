May 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, May 12 Kasimpasa 4 Rizespor 2 Kayserispor 2 Konyaspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 30 19 8 3 59 29 65 ------------------------- 2 Istanbul Basaksehir 30 18 9 3 58 26 63 ------------------------- 3 Fenerbahce 30 16 9 5 54 28 57 4 Galatasaray 30 16 4 10 56 36 52 ------------------------- 5 Trabzonspor 30 14 6 10 36 30 48 ------------------------- 6 Antalyaspor 30 13 7 10 37 38 46 7 Kasimpasa 31 12 7 12 45 42 43 8 Genclerbirligi 30 10 10 10 28 29 40 9 Konyaspor 31 10 10 11 36 40 40 10 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 6 13 34 39 39 11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 30 11 6 13 31 37 39 12 Osmanlispor 30 9 11 10 36 33 38 13 Alanyaspor 30 11 4 15 48 56 37 14 Kayserispor 31 10 6 15 44 54 36 15 Bursaspor 30 10 5 15 30 51 35 ------------------------- 16 Rizespor 31 7 6 18 39 52 27 17 Gaziantepspor 30 7 5 18 28 53 26 18 Adanaspor 30 6 5 19 29 55 23 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, May 13 Istanbul Basaksehir v Genclerbirligi (1300) Adanaspor v Trabzonspor (1600) Fenerbahce v Antalyaspor (1600) Sunday, May 14 Osmanlispor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1300) Alanyaspor v Kardemir Karabukspor (1600) Gaziantepspor v Galatasaray (1600) Monday, May 15 Bursaspor v Besiktas (1700)