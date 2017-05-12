May 12 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, May 12
Kasimpasa 4 Rizespor 2
Kayserispor 2 Konyaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 30 19 8 3 59 29 65
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 30 18 9 3 58 26 63
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 30 16 9 5 54 28 57
4 Galatasaray 30 16 4 10 56 36 52
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 30 14 6 10 36 30 48
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 30 13 7 10 37 38 46
7 Kasimpasa 31 12 7 12 45 42 43
8 Genclerbirligi 30 10 10 10 28 29 40
9 Konyaspor 31 10 10 11 36 40 40
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 11 6 13 34 39 39
11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 30 11 6 13 31 37 39
12 Osmanlispor 30 9 11 10 36 33 38
13 Alanyaspor 30 11 4 15 48 56 37
14 Kayserispor 31 10 6 15 44 54 36
15 Bursaspor 30 10 5 15 30 51 35
-------------------------
16 Rizespor 31 7 6 18 39 52 27
17 Gaziantepspor 30 7 5 18 28 53 26
18 Adanaspor 30 6 5 19 29 55 23
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, May 13
Istanbul Basaksehir v Genclerbirligi (1300)
Adanaspor v Trabzonspor (1600)
Fenerbahce v Antalyaspor (1600)
Sunday, May 14
Osmanlispor v Akhisar Belediyespor (1300)
Alanyaspor v Kardemir Karabukspor (1600)
Gaziantepspor v Galatasaray (1600)
Monday, May 15
Bursaspor v Besiktas (1700)