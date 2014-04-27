April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 27
Elazigspor 0 Galatasaray 1
Eskisehirspor 0 Erciyesspor 1
Fenerbahce 0 Rizespor 0
Kasimpasa 2 Antalyaspor 0
Kayserispor 1 Karabukspor 3
Konyaspor 4 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Sivasspor 3 Besiktas 0
Saturday, April 26
Trabzonspor 2 Gaziantepspor 1
Friday, April 25
Genclerbirligi 1 Bursaspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
C1 Fenerbahce 31 21 5 5 67 30 68
-------------------------
2 Galatasaray 31 15 11 5 50 28 56
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 31 15 10 6 49 31 55
-------------------------
4 Trabzonspor 31 13 10 8 48 35 49
5 Sivasspor 31 15 4 12 56 52 49
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 31 12 11 8 51 35 47
-------------------------
7 Karabukspor 31 12 10 9 30 28 46
8 Genclerbirligi 31 13 5 13 35 37 44
9 Bursaspor 31 11 8 12 34 42 41
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 31 11 8 12 39 48 41
11 Eskisehirspor 31 10 10 11 30 29 40
12 Konyaspor 31 10 7 14 42 42 37
13 Rizespor 31 9 10 12 38 40 37
14 Gaziantepspor 31 10 6 15 36 53 36
15 Erciyesspor 31 9 6 16 31 47 33
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 31 9 4 18 35 57 31
17 Antalyaspor 31 5 13 13 31 42 28
18 Kayserispor 31 6 8 17 26 52 26
-------------------------
C - Champion
2: Champions League / EC I
3: Champions League preliminary round
4-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation