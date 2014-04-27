April 27 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday Sunday, April 27 Elazigspor 0 Galatasaray 1 Eskisehirspor 0 Erciyesspor 1 Fenerbahce 0 Rizespor 0 Kasimpasa 2 Antalyaspor 0 Kayserispor 1 Karabukspor 3 Konyaspor 4 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Sivasspor 3 Besiktas 0 Saturday, April 26 Trabzonspor 2 Gaziantepspor 1 Friday, April 25 Genclerbirligi 1 Bursaspor 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Fenerbahce 31 21 5 5 67 30 68 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 31 15 11 5 50 28 56 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 31 15 10 6 49 31 55 ------------------------- 4 Trabzonspor 31 13 10 8 48 35 49 5 Sivasspor 31 15 4 12 56 52 49 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 31 12 11 8 51 35 47 ------------------------- 7 Karabukspor 31 12 10 9 30 28 46 8 Genclerbirligi 31 13 5 13 35 37 44 9 Bursaspor 31 11 8 12 34 42 41 10 Akhisar Belediyespor 31 11 8 12 39 48 41 11 Eskisehirspor 31 10 10 11 30 29 40 12 Konyaspor 31 10 7 14 42 42 37 13 Rizespor 31 9 10 12 38 40 37 14 Gaziantepspor 31 10 6 15 36 53 36 15 Erciyesspor 31 9 6 16 31 47 33 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 31 9 4 18 35 57 31 17 Antalyaspor 31 5 13 13 31 42 28 18 Kayserispor 31 6 8 17 26 52 26 ------------------------- C - Champion 2: Champions League / EC I 3: Champions League preliminary round 4-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation