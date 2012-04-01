April 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the
Turkish championship on Sunday
Antalyaspor 1 Bursaspor 3
Besiktas 0 Samsunspor 1
Trabzonspor 1 Fenerbahce 1
Saturday, March 31
Galatasaray 2 Orduspor 0
Genclerbirligi 3 Manisaspor 0
Kayserispor 2 Eskisehirspor 2
Sivasspor 0 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1
Friday, March 30
Gaziantepspor 1 Ankaragucu 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Karabukspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 33 22 8 3 65 24 74
2 Fenerbahce 33 19 8 6 59 34 65
3 Trabzonspor 33 15 10 8 60 39 55
4 Besiktas 33 15 9 9 49 38 54
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 33 13 10 10 44 33 49
6 Genclerbirligi 33 13 10 10 49 47 49
7 Sivasspor 33 12 11 10 55 53 47
8 Eskisehirspor 33 13 8 12 40 41 47
-------------------------
9 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 33 13 8 12 47 49 47
10 Gaziantepspor 33 12 9 12 37 33 45
11 Karabukspor 33 13 4 16 43 55 43
12 Mersin Idmanyurdu 33 12 6 15 34 43 42
13 Kayserispor 33 12 5 16 37 39 41
14 Orduspor 33 10 11 12 28 34 41
15 Antalyaspor 33 10 9 14 32 40 39
-------------------------
16 Samsunspor 33 9 9 15 35 45 36
R17 Manisaspor 33 8 8 17 31 48 32
R18 Ankaragucu 33 2 5 26 22 72 11
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-4: Championship play-off
5-8: Europa League play-off
16-18: Relegation