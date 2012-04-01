UPDATE 1-Soccer-Venezuelan championship results and standings

Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Venezuelan championship matches on Friday Sunday, February 5 Deportivo JBL Zulia Carabobo FC Postponed Friday, February 3 Deportivo Anzoategui 1 Zulia FC 2 Portuguesa FC 1 Atletico Venezuela 3 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Venezuela 2 1 1 0 3 1 4 2 Estudiantes de Merida 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 3 Zulia FC 2 1 0 1 3 3 3 4 Deportivo La Guaira 1 1