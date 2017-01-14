Jan 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, January 14 Alanyaspor 2 Rizespor 3 Konyaspor 0 Galatasaray 1 Kardemir Karabukspor 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 Kayserispor 0 Friday, January 13 Bursaspor 1 Trabzonspor 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Istanbul Basaksehir 17 11 6 0 36 11 39 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 17 11 3 3 31 16 36 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 16 10 5 1 28 13 35 4 Fenerbahce 16 9 4 3 34 12 31 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 17 8 3 6 21 19 27 ------------------------- 6 Osmanlispor 16 6 8 2 21 16 26 7 Konyaspor 17 6 6 5 20 17 24 8 Genclerbirligi 16 5 7 4 16 12 22 9 Antalyaspor 16 6 4 6 16 20 22 10 Kardemir Karabuekspor 17 6 3 8 20 25 21 11 Trabzonspor 17 6 3 8 14 21 21 12 Akhisar Belediyespor 17 5 5 7 11 18 20 13 Kasimpasa 16 5 3 8 18 25 18 14 Alanyaspor 17 5 3 9 24 34 18 15 Rizespor 17 4 4 9 18 29 16 ------------------------- 16 Kayserispor 17 3 3 11 14 31 12 17 Gaziantepspor 16 3 2 11 15 27 11 18 Adanaspor 16 2 4 10 13 24 10 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 15 Kasimpasa v Genclerbirligi (1030) Gaziantepspor v Antalyaspor (1300) Fenerbahce v Adanaspor (1600) Monday, January 16 Osmanlispor v Besiktas (1600)