Soccer-England's second-tier clubs back goal-line technology
Feb 16 Goal-line technology looks set to be used in English soccer's second tier after Championship clubs agreed in principle on Thursday to its introduction next season.
Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, December 7 Besiktas 2 Eskisehirspor 2 Elazigspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Besiktas 15 7 5 3 34 23 26 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 14 7 5 2 29 18 26 ------------------------- 3 Antalyaspor 14 8 2 4 25 19 26 4 Fenerbahce 14 6 6 2 21 13 24 5 Eskisehirspor 15 6 5 4 29 19 23 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 14 6 4 4 22 15 22 ------------------------- 7 Trabzonspor 14 6 4 4 17 12 22 8 Bursaspor 14 4 7 3 23 18 19 9 Sivasspor 14 5 4 5 17 19 19 10 Orduspor 14 4 6 4 18 17 18 11 Genclerbirligi 14 4 6 4 22 23 18 12 Gaziantepspor 14 4 4 6 14 21 16 13 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 14 4 3 7 14 17 15 14 Kayserispor 14 4 3 7 19 25 15 15 Karabukspor 14 4 3 7 17 25 15 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 15 3 6 6 10 24 15 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 2 6 7 15 24 12 18 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 2 5 7 10 24 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 8 Kasimpasa v Genclerbirligi (1200) Gaziantepspor v Karabukspor (1400) Bursaspor v Orduspor (1700) Sivasspor v Galatasaray (1700) Sunday, December 9 Trabzonspor v Kayserispor (1400) Akhisar Belediyespor v Antalyaspor (1700) Fenerbahce v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700)
MADRID, Feb 16 A total of 18 people, including three soccer players, are to stand trial for match-fixing, a judge in Pamplona ruled on Thursday.
Feb 16 Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has tried to ease the pressure on his underperforming players by claiming the Premier League champions will be underdogs when they visit third-tier Millwall in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Saturday.