Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 26
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 4 Bursaspor 1
Gaziantepspor 1 Fenerbahce 2
Genclerbirligi 1 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Friday, January 25
Karabukspor 0 Kasimpasa 3
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 18 9 6 3 35 22 33
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 18 8 7 3 40 27 31
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 19 8 7 4 29 22 31
4 Antalyaspor 18 9 3 6 31 27 30
5 Kasimpasa 19 8 5 6 29 21 29
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 19 6 9 4 29 25 27
-------------------------
7 Genclerbirligi 19 6 9 4 31 29 27
8 Karabukspor 19 8 3 8 26 30 27
9 Eskisehirspor 18 6 7 5 33 24 25
10 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 19 7 4 8 25 23 25
11 Trabzonspor 18 6 6 6 20 18 24
12 Sivasspor 18 6 5 7 21 24 23
13 Orduspor 18 4 9 5 20 20 21
14 Gaziantepspor 19 5 6 8 17 26 21
15 Kayserispor 18 5 4 9 23 31 19
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 18 3 8 7 13 29 17
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 18 3 7 8 19 28 16
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 19 3 7 9 13 28 16
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 27
Kayserispor v Antalyaspor (1130)
Elazigspor v Trabzonspor (1200)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Sivasspor (1400)
Galatasaray v Besiktas (1700)
Monday, January 28
Eskisehirspor v Orduspor (1700)