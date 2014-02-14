Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday Friday, February 14 Rizespor 5 Gaziantepspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Fenerbahce 20 14 2 4 46 24 44 ------------------------- 2 Galatasaray 20 11 7 2 37 17 40 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 20 11 6 3 38 21 39 4 Sivasspor 20 11 2 7 36 26 35 ------------------------- 5 Karabukspor 20 9 6 5 22 19 33 ------------------------- 6 Akhisar Belediyespor 20 9 4 7 29 26 31 7 Kasimpasa 20 8 6 6 31 26 30 8 Eskisehirspor 20 9 3 8 25 22 30 9 Trabzonspor 20 8 5 7 28 26 29 10 Bursaspor 20 7 7 6 23 27 28 11 Konyaspor 20 8 2 10 29 29 26 12 Gaziantepspor 21 7 4 10 25 38 25 13 Genclerbirligi 20 7 3 10 23 26 24 14 Antalyaspor 20 5 7 8 24 26 22 15 Rizespor 21 5 6 10 25 30 21 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 20 6 1 13 25 43 19 17 Erciyesspor 20 3 4 13 16 35 13 18 Kayserispor 20 2 7 11 13 34 13 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 15 Kayserispor v Genclerbirligi (1400) Karabukspor v Trabzonspor (1700) Sunday, February 16 Akhisar Belediyespor v Erciyesspor (1200) Besiktas v Bursaspor (1200) Fenerbahce v Kasimpasa (1700) Monday, February 17 Konyaspor v Elazigspor (1700) Antalyaspor v Galatasaray (1800) Eskisehirspor v Sivasspor (1800)