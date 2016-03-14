March 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 14
Antalyaspor 3 Bursaspor 0
Sivasspor 1 Kasimpasa 0
Sunday, March 13
Eskisehirspor 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 3
Fenerbahce 1 Kayserispor 0
Genclerbirligi 1 Galatasaray 1
Saturday, March 12
Rizespor 1 Besiktas 2
Gaziantepspor 0 Konyaspor 1
Istanbul Basaksehir 2 Osmanlispor 3
Friday, March 11
Trabzonspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 25 18 5 2 43 19 59
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 24 18 3 3 54 24 57
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 25 13 7 5 30 26 46
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 25 11 7 7 38 29 40
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 25 10 9 6 50 36 39
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 25 10 8 7 31 29 38
7 Kasimpasa 25 10 7 8 30 26 37
8 Osmanlispor 25 10 6 9 39 28 36
9 Genclerbirligi 25 9 5 11 27 30 32
10 Bursaspor 25 10 2 13 28 39 32
11 Antalyaspor 25 8 7 10 38 42 31
12 Gaziantepspor 25 8 7 10 26 36 31
13 Trabzonspor 24 9 3 12 30 35 30
14 Rizespor 25 7 7 11 33 35 28
15 Kayserispor 25 5 8 12 19 27 23
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 25 4 9 12 23 36 21
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 5 5 15 26 44 20
18 Eskisehirspor 25 5 3 17 28 52 18
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation