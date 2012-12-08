Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday Saturday, December 8 Bursaspor 1 Orduspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0 Karabukspor 2 Kasimpasa 2 Genclerbirligi 2 Sivasspor 1 Galatasaray 3 Friday, December 7 Besiktas 2 Eskisehirspor 2 Elazigspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 15 8 5 2 32 19 29 ------------------------- 2 Besiktas 15 7 5 3 34 23 26 ------------------------- 3 Antalyaspor 14 8 2 4 25 19 26 4 Fenerbahce 14 6 6 2 21 13 24 5 Eskisehirspor 15 6 5 4 29 19 23 ------------------------- 6 Kasimpasa 15 6 5 4 24 17 23 ------------------------- 7 Bursaspor 15 5 7 3 24 18 22 8 Trabzonspor 14 6 4 4 17 12 22 9 Genclerbirligi 15 4 7 4 24 25 19 10 Sivasspor 15 5 4 6 18 22 19 11 Orduspor 15 4 6 5 18 18 18 12 Karabukspor 15 5 3 7 19 25 18 13 Gaziantepspor 15 4 4 7 14 23 16 14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 14 4 3 7 14 17 15 15 Kayserispor 14 4 3 7 19 25 15 ------------------------- 16 Elazigspor 15 3 6 6 10 24 15 17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 2 6 7 15 24 12 18 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 2 5 7 10 24 11 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 9 Trabzonspor v Kayserispor (1400) Akhisar Belediyespor v Antalyaspor (1700) Fenerbahce v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700)