Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, December 8
Bursaspor 1 Orduspor 0
Gaziantepspor 0 Karabukspor 2
Kasimpasa 2 Genclerbirligi 2
Sivasspor 1 Galatasaray 3
Friday, December 7
Besiktas 2 Eskisehirspor 2
Elazigspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 15 8 5 2 32 19 29
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 15 7 5 3 34 23 26
-------------------------
3 Antalyaspor 14 8 2 4 25 19 26
4 Fenerbahce 14 6 6 2 21 13 24
5 Eskisehirspor 15 6 5 4 29 19 23
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 15 6 5 4 24 17 23
-------------------------
7 Bursaspor 15 5 7 3 24 18 22
8 Trabzonspor 14 6 4 4 17 12 22
9 Genclerbirligi 15 4 7 4 24 25 19
10 Sivasspor 15 5 4 6 18 22 19
11 Orduspor 15 4 6 5 18 18 18
12 Karabukspor 15 5 3 7 19 25 18
13 Gaziantepspor 15 4 4 7 14 23 16
14 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 14 4 3 7 14 17 15
15 Kayserispor 14 4 3 7 19 25 15
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 15 3 6 6 10 24 15
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 15 2 6 7 15 24 12
18 Akhisar Belediyespor 14 2 5 7 10 24 11
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, December 9
Trabzonspor v Kayserispor (1400)
Akhisar Belediyespor v Antalyaspor (1700)
Fenerbahce v Buyuksehir Bld. Spor (1700)