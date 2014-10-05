Oct 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 5
Balikesirspor 0 Besiktas 1
Eskisehirspor 1 Rizespor 2
Istanbul Basaksehir 4 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Karabukspor 3 Trabzonspor 0
Saturday, October 4
Erciyesspor 1 Galatasaray 2
Fenerbahce 2 Konyaspor 1
Kasimpasa 4 Gaziantepspor 2
Sivasspor 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Friday, October 3
Mersin Idmanyurdu 2 Bursaspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 5 3 2 0 5 2 11
-------------------------
2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 5 3 1 1 8 4 10
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 5 3 1 1 6 4 10
4 Fenerbahce 5 3 1 1 6 5 10
-------------------------
5 Akhisar Belediyespor 5 3 1 1 8 8 10
-------------------------
6 Kasimpasa 5 2 3 0 10 7 9
7 Istanbul Basaksehir 5 1 4 0 6 2 7
8 Genclerbirligi 5 2 1 2 7 5 7
9 Bursaspor 5 2 0 3 4 6 6
10 Konyaspor 5 1 2 2 5 5 5
11 Sivasspor 5 1 2 2 5 6 5
12 Gaziantepspor 5 1 2 2 6 8 5
13 Rizespor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
13 Eskisehirspor 5 1 2 2 4 6 5
15 Karabukspor 5 1 1 3 6 7 4
-------------------------
16 Trabzonspor 5 0 4 1 2 5 4
17 Erciyesspor 5 0 3 2 5 7 3
18 Balikesirspor 5 1 0 4 4 8 3
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation