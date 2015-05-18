May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, May 18
Besiktas 0 Konyaspor 1
Rizespor 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1
Sunday, May 17
Bursaspor 2 Gaziantepspor 0
Erciyesspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1
Eskisehirspor 2 Trabzonspor 0
Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Fenerbahce 1
Saturday, May 16
Balikesirspor 4 Karabukspor 2
Galatasaray 1 Genclerbirligi 0
Sivasspor 1 Kasimpasa 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 32 23 4 5 57 34 73
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 32 21 7 4 56 27 70
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 32 20 6 6 53 29 66
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 32 15 12 5 45 26 57
-------------------------
5 Bursaspor 32 15 8 9 68 44 53
-------------------------
6 Trabzonspor 32 14 11 7 54 45 53
7 Konyaspor 32 12 8 12 29 38 44
8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 12 7 13 50 45 43
9 Genclerbirligi 32 10 10 12 44 40 40
10 Eskisehirspor 32 9 12 11 42 46 39
11 Kasimpasa 32 9 9 14 53 68 36
12 Gaziantepspor 32 10 6 16 27 45 36
13 Sivasspor 32 9 8 15 41 47 35
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 8 11 13 38 49 35
15 Rizespor 32 9 7 16 39 53 34
-------------------------
R16 Balikesirspor 32 6 8 18 45 65 26
R17 Karabukspor 32 6 7 19 39 59 25
R18 Erciyesspor 32 4 11 17 36 56 23
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation