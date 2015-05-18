May 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, May 18 Besiktas 0 Konyaspor 1 Rizespor 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Sunday, May 17 Bursaspor 2 Gaziantepspor 0 Erciyesspor 0 Istanbul Basaksehir 1 Eskisehirspor 2 Trabzonspor 0 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Fenerbahce 1 Saturday, May 16 Balikesirspor 4 Karabukspor 2 Galatasaray 1 Genclerbirligi 0 Sivasspor 1 Kasimpasa 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 32 23 4 5 57 34 73 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 32 21 7 4 56 27 70 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 32 20 6 6 53 29 66 4 Istanbul Basaksehir 32 15 12 5 45 26 57 ------------------------- 5 Bursaspor 32 15 8 9 68 44 53 ------------------------- 6 Trabzonspor 32 14 11 7 54 45 53 7 Konyaspor 32 12 8 12 29 38 44 8 Mersin Idmanyurdu 32 12 7 13 50 45 43 9 Genclerbirligi 32 10 10 12 44 40 40 10 Eskisehirspor 32 9 12 11 42 46 39 11 Kasimpasa 32 9 9 14 53 68 36 12 Gaziantepspor 32 10 6 16 27 45 36 13 Sivasspor 32 9 8 15 41 47 35 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 32 8 11 13 38 49 35 15 Rizespor 32 9 7 16 39 53 34 ------------------------- R16 Balikesirspor 32 6 8 18 45 65 26 R17 Karabukspor 32 6 7 19 39 59 25 R18 Erciyesspor 32 4 11 17 36 56 23 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-4: Europa League preliminary round 5: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation