Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, October 2
Sivasspor 2 Mersin Idmanyurdu 2
Trabzonspor 1 Konyaspor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 6 4 1 1 16 7 13
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 6 4 1 1 10 6 13
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 7 3 3 1 9 8 12
-------------------------
4 Osmanlispor 6 3 2 1 12 6 11
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 6 3 2 1 11 7 11
-------------------------
6 Rizespor 6 2 4 0 12 7 10
7 Kasimpasa 6 3 1 2 8 3 10
8 Antalyaspor 6 3 1 2 11 11 10
9 Trabzonspor 7 3 1 3 8 9 10
10 Akhisar Belediyespor 6 2 3 1 6 5 9
11 Istanbul Basaksehir 6 3 0 3 7 7 9
12 Gaziantepspor 6 2 1 3 3 9 7
13 Bursaspor 6 2 0 4 7 8 6
14 Sivasspor 7 0 6 1 9 11 6
15 Kayserispor 6 1 2 3 4 6 5
-------------------------
16 Genclerbirligi 6 1 1 4 7 11 4
17 Eskisehirspor 6 1 1 4 5 12 4
18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 7 0 2 5 6 18 2
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3: Europa League
4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 3
Gaziantepspor v Osmanlispor (1300)
Genclerbirligi v Kayserispor (1600)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Galatasaray (1600)
Sunday, October 4
Rizespor v Bursaspor (1100)
Eskisehirspor v Besiktas (1400)
Antalyaspor v Kasimpasa (1600)
Fenerbahce v Akhisar Belediyespor (1700)