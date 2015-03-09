March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 9
Mersin Idmanyurdu 1 Trabzonspor 5
Sunday, March 8
Fenerbahce 1 Galatasaray 0
Istanbul Basaksehir 0 Konyaspor 0
Karabukspor 0 Gaziantepspor 0
Sivasspor 0 Besiktas 1
Saturday, March 7
Balikesirspor 2 Rizespor 2
Erciyesspor 2 Genclerbirligi 4
Eskisehirspor 0 Bursaspor 0
Friday, March 6
Kasimpasa 2 Akhisar Belediyespor 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 23 16 3 4 41 26 51
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 23 16 3 4 37 22 51
-------------------------
3 Fenerbahce 23 15 5 3 38 17 50
4 Trabzonspor 23 10 10 3 46 36 40
-------------------------
5 Istanbul Basaksehir 23 10 9 4 30 15 39
-------------------------
6 Bursaspor 23 10 8 5 44 29 38
7 Mersin Idmanyurdu 23 9 5 9 39 34 32
8 Genclerbirligi 23 7 8 8 31 29 29
9 Kasimpasa 23 7 8 8 35 41 29
10 Gaziantepspor 23 8 4 11 21 32 28
11 Akhisar Belediyespor 23 6 8 9 26 37 26
12 Konyaspor 23 6 7 10 19 31 25
13 Eskisehirspor 23 5 9 9 27 34 24
14 Sivasspor 23 6 6 11 24 32 24
15 Rizespor 23 5 7 11 26 35 22
-------------------------
16 Erciyesspor 23 4 8 11 29 36 20
17 Karabukspor 23 4 6 13 26 33 18
18 Balikesirspor 23 3 6 14 25 45 15
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation