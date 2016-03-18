March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Friday
Friday, March 18
Akhisar Belediyespor 1 Rizespor 1
Kayserispor 0 Eskisehirspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 25 19 3 3 56 24 60
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 25 18 5 2 43 19 59
-------------------------
3 Konyaspor 25 13 7 5 30 26 46
4 Istanbul Basaksehir 25 11 7 7 38 29 40
-------------------------
5 Galatasaray 25 10 9 6 50 36 39
-------------------------
6 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 10 9 7 32 30 39
7 Kasimpasa 25 10 7 8 30 26 37
8 Osmanlispor 25 10 6 9 39 28 36
9 Genclerbirligi 25 9 5 11 27 30 32
10 Bursaspor 25 10 2 13 28 39 32
11 Antalyaspor 25 8 7 10 38 42 31
12 Gaziantepspor 25 8 7 10 26 36 31
13 Trabzonspor 25 9 3 13 30 37 30
14 Rizespor 26 7 8 11 34 36 29
15 Kayserispor 26 5 9 12 19 27 24
-------------------------
16 Sivasspor 25 4 9 12 23 36 21
17 Mersin Idmanyurdu 25 5 5 15 26 44 20
18 Eskisehirspor 26 5 4 17 28 52 19
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 19
Osmanlispor v Genclerbirligi (1130)
Trabzonspor v Sivasspor (1400)
Besiktas v Antalyaspor (1700)
Sunday, March 20
Konyaspor v Istanbul Basaksehir (1130)
Mersin Idmanyurdu v Gaziantepspor (1130)
Bursaspor v Kasimpasa (1400)
Galatasaray v Fenerbahce (1800)