April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, April 22
Eskisehirspor 0 Trabzonspor 1
Sunday, April 21
Antalyaspor 0 Bursaspor 1
Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Gaziantepspor 3
Genclerbirligi 2 Fenerbahce 0
Kayserispor 1 Sivasspor 1
Saturday, April 20
Akhisar Belediyespor 4 Besiktas 1
Karabukspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0
Orduspor 0 Kasimpasa 2
Friday, April 19
Galatasaray 3 Elazigspor 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Galatasaray 30 18 8 4 58 31 62
-------------------------
2 Fenerbahce 30 16 7 7 50 32 55
-------------------------
3 Besiktas 30 13 10 7 56 46 49
4 Bursaspor 30 13 10 7 45 36 49
5 Kasimpasa 30 13 7 10 44 32 46
-------------------------
6 Genclerbirligi 30 10 13 7 44 40 43
-------------------------
7 Kayserispor 30 12 7 11 41 41 43
8 Trabzonspor 30 11 7 12 32 33 40
9 Antalyaspor 30 12 4 14 43 45 40
10 Eskisehirspor 30 9 12 9 42 36 39
11 Gaziantepspor 30 10 9 11 37 46 39
12 Sivasspor 30 10 7 13 34 40 37
13 Karabukspor 30 10 7 13 37 46 37
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 9 8 13 29 39 35
15 Elazigspor 30 8 11 11 27 45 35
-------------------------
16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 30 8 9 13 36 40 33
17 Orduspor 30 6 11 13 33 42 29
R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 30 4 9 17 29 47 21
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-5: Europa League
6: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation