April 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday Monday, April 22 Eskisehirspor 0 Trabzonspor 1 Sunday, April 21 Antalyaspor 0 Bursaspor 1 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 1 Gaziantepspor 3 Genclerbirligi 2 Fenerbahce 0 Kayserispor 1 Sivasspor 1 Saturday, April 20 Akhisar Belediyespor 4 Besiktas 1 Karabukspor 1 Mersin Idmanyurdu 0 Orduspor 0 Kasimpasa 2 Friday, April 19 Galatasaray 3 Elazigspor 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Galatasaray 30 18 8 4 58 31 62 ------------------------- 2 Fenerbahce 30 16 7 7 50 32 55 ------------------------- 3 Besiktas 30 13 10 7 56 46 49 4 Bursaspor 30 13 10 7 45 36 49 5 Kasimpasa 30 13 7 10 44 32 46 ------------------------- 6 Genclerbirligi 30 10 13 7 44 40 43 ------------------------- 7 Kayserispor 30 12 7 11 41 41 43 8 Trabzonspor 30 11 7 12 32 33 40 9 Antalyaspor 30 12 4 14 43 45 40 10 Eskisehirspor 30 9 12 9 42 36 39 11 Gaziantepspor 30 10 9 11 37 46 39 12 Sivasspor 30 10 7 13 34 40 37 13 Karabukspor 30 10 7 13 37 46 37 14 Akhisar Belediyespor 30 9 8 13 29 39 35 15 Elazigspor 30 8 11 11 27 45 35 ------------------------- 16 Buyuksehir Bld. Spor 30 8 9 13 36 40 33 17 Orduspor 30 6 11 13 33 42 29 R18 Mersin Idmanyurdu 30 4 9 17 29 47 21 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1: Champions League / EC I 2: Champions League preliminary round 3-5: Europa League 6: Europa League depending on domestic cup 16-18: Relegation