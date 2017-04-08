April 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 8
Gaziantepspor 2 Alanyaspor 3
Genclerbirligi 1 Antalyaspor 1
Trabzonspor 3 Besiktas 4
Friday, April 7
Bursaspor 3 Kardemir Karabukspor 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Besiktas 27 18 7 2 54 23 61
-------------------------
2 Istanbul Basaksehir 26 15 8 3 47 22 53
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 26 15 4 7 50 28 49
4 Fenerbahce 26 13 8 5 47 25 47
-------------------------
5 Trabzonspor 27 13 5 9 31 27 44
-------------------------
6 Antalyaspor 27 12 7 8 32 32 43
7 Konyaspor 26 10 8 8 31 32 38
8 Kasimpasa 26 10 5 11 37 36 35
9 Bursaspor 27 10 5 12 29 35 35
10 Alanyaspor 27 10 4 13 45 50 34
11 Kardemir Karabuekspor 27 10 4 13 30 37 34
12 Genclerbirligi 26 8 9 9 25 27 33
13 Osmanlispor 26 7 10 9 31 31 31
14 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 8 6 12 20 35 30
15 Kayserispor 26 7 6 13 34 45 27
-------------------------
16 Gaziantepspor 26 6 4 16 26 45 22
17 Rizespor 26 5 5 16 24 42 20
18 Adanaspor 26 5 5 16 23 44 20
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League preliminary round
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 9
Kayserispor v Osmanlispor (1300)
Adanaspor v Rizespor (1600)
Fenerbahce v Akhisar Belediyespor (1600)
Monday, April 10
Kasimpasa v Konyaspor (1700)
Istanbul Basaksehir v Galatasaray (1700)