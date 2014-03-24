March 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the Turkish championship matches on Monday
Monday, March 24
Gaziantepspor 0 Fenerbahce 3
Sunday, March 23
Besiktas 3 Akhisar Belediyespor 0
Erciyesspor 1 Sivasspor 1
Genclerbirligi 3 Elazigspor 1
Saturday, March 22
Antalyaspor 0 Karabukspor 0
Bursaspor 1 Konyaspor 2
Rizespor 0 Eskisehirspor 0
Galatasaray 0 Kayserispor 1
Friday, March 21
Trabzonspor 0 Kasimpasa 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Fenerbahce 25 18 3 4 56 27 57
-------------------------
2 Besiktas 26 14 8 4 45 24 50
-------------------------
3 Galatasaray 26 13 10 3 47 22 49
4 Trabzonspor 25 10 8 7 36 29 38
-------------------------
5 Eskisehirspor 26 10 7 9 28 25 37
-------------------------
6 Sivasspor 26 11 4 11 43 44 37
7 Kasimpasa 26 9 9 8 39 32 36
8 Karabukspor 26 9 9 8 25 25 36
9 Akhisar Belediyespor 26 10 6 10 33 39 36
10 Gaziantepspor 26 10 5 11 30 43 35
11 Genclerbirligi 26 10 4 12 32 34 34
12 Bursaspor 26 9 7 10 28 34 34
13 Konyaspor 26 9 4 13 35 37 31
14 Antalyaspor 26 5 12 9 27 30 27
15 Rizespor 26 6 9 11 30 36 27
-------------------------
16 Elazigspor 26 8 3 15 33 51 27
17 Erciyesspor 26 7 5 14 27 39 26
18 Kayserispor 26 5 7 14 19 42 22
1: Champions League / EC I
2: Champions League preliminary round
3-4: Europa League
5: Europa League depending on domestic cup
16-18: Relegation